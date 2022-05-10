The Standard

Old Koroit hospital to be demolished, Moyne Health Services says

BS
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 10 2022 - 6:31am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Condemned: The former Koroit District Memorial Hospital, which opened in 1955, will be demolished over the next few weeks. Picture: Anthony Brady.

The former Koroit Hospital building will be demolished after engineering assessments found insurmountable structural issues.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.