The Standard
Federal Election

Wannon federal election candidates' preferences revealed on how-to-vote cards

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated May 9 2022 - 7:28am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOW-TO-VOTE: Wannon candidates' preferences have been revealed from their voting guides being distributed at early voting centres across the electorate. Picture: Anthony Brady

Incumbent Wannon MP Dan Tehan appears to have flagged independent Alex Dyson as his biggest threat in the federal election.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.