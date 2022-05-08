news, latest-news,

A review of the controversial Belfast Coastal management plan which allows for horses to train near Warrnambool's Spookys Beach will be completed by the end of the year. When the plan was released in 2018, it included a commitment to a review within the first two years of the plan's implementation but it is yet to be completed. Parks Victoria has been working with Moyne Shire and Warrnambool City councils as well as the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning to prepare a review which will be released later this year. Despite a proclamation by some Warrnambool councillors in May last year that allowing horses access to Spookys Beach would not happen, the door had not been shut completely by government legislation. The review will add another chapter to the long-running saga.

