The Standard

Minister offers Warrnambool council a glimmer of hope on Commonwealth Games inclusion

By Monique Patterson and Katrina Lovell
Updated May 9 2022 - 8:27am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for sport and major events Martin Pakula says there is still a chance for Warrnambool to express interest in hosting a Commonwealth Games event.

The door is still open for Warrnambool to secure a Commonwealth Games event but it needs to put forward a strong case, a state government minister has said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.