The Standard

Warrnambool Racing Club awaiting results of engineer's report on 'tired' judge's tower

By Tim Auld
Updated May 11 2022 - 10:00am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNDER REVIEW: The Warrnambool Racing Club is awaiting a report from an engineer on its judge's tower.

SAFETY concerns have prompted engineers to assess an important structure integral to the running of race meetings at Warrnambool.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.