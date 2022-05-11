SAFETY concerns have prompted engineers to assess an important structure integral to the running of race meetings at Warrnambool.
The judge's tower, which is the home of the judge, course broadcaster, photo finish camera plus an operator, was erected more than 40 years ago and little maintenance has been carried out on the structure.
Concerns emerged in the weeks leading up to the May Racing Carnival about the structure's safety.
It has been suggested the tower may need to be torn down and replaced.
Any rebuild would see the club looking at a six figure bill.
Warrnambool Racing Club chief executive officer Tom O'Connor said the club was awaiting a report from engineers.
"We will be guided by the report from the engineers regarding the tower," O'Connor said.
"We must make sure the facility is safe for the industry participants who use it. We'll end up discussing our options about the facility with Racing Victoria and Country Racing Victoria.
"We understand the facility needs work done to it but we'll see what the engineers report says before doing anything."
Former broadcaster Bryan Martin, who called races from the tower at 35 May Racing Carnivals described the facility as a "health hazard".
"I haven't been up in the tower for the last 10 years but l know nothing has been done to improve it," Martin said.
"I don't think when it was originally planned that any consideration was given to the industry participants who used the facility. It's hazardous for people to be carrying things up on their backs going up vertical steel ladders which are extremely dangerous."
Rick McIntosh, who called his 10th Warrnambool May Racing Carnival last week said the facility was "tired".
