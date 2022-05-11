On-the-run couple arrested 855 kilometres from alleged kidnapping scene

Two people have been arrested near Wilcannia in New South Wales after an alleged kidnapping at Hamilton early last Saturday morning.
Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said kidnapping charges and warrants were previously issued for the 38-year-old South Australia man and a 33-year-old Stawell woman.
They were arrested after being intercepted on the Barrier Highway near Wilcannia about 6.30pm Tuesday.
It is 855 kilometres from Hamilton to Wilcannia.
The man and woman are expected to appear in the Broken Hill court on Thursday where Hamilton detectives are expected to seek extradition of the pair to Victoria.
If the extradition order is granted the couple are likely to appear in the Mildura Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
The man and woman have so far been charged with kidnapping, although it is likely that police will consider laying assault-related charges in the near future.
The alleged victim is reported to be recovering from serious facial injuries.
Police are expected to oppose bail in the Mildura court, claiming that the arrested duo are a flight risk.
On Tuesday police said they were looking for a blue Holden Commodore sedan after the alleged kidnapping overnight last Friday.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman said a man was allegedly picked up by a woman driving a blue Holden Commodore sedan at a Hamilton address about 11.30pm last Friday night.
Once inside the vehicle, it is alleged the man was assaulted by a male hiding inside the car.
The alleged offenders then drove to a petrol station on Cox Street where the victim managed to escape and raise the alarm.
The 38-year-old Hamilton man was taken to hospital with facial injuries.
A manhunt was launched after security camera footage from the service station was reviewed by police investigators.
Police allege there was a dispute involving four people known to each other and the 38-year-old Hamilton man was alleged assaulted and forced into the boot of the vehicle.
The driver then went to the United Petroleum service station in Cox Street at 12.20am Saturday where security cameras captured the drama.
The victim was able to escape from the boot of the vehicle, was run down and allegedly further assaulted, but sought and found refuge inside the service station office.
