$1.6m to improve mobile coverage at Noorat, Orford

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated May 12 2022 - 6:25am, first published 6:00am
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan has announced funding for better mobile phone coverage in Noorat and Orford. Corangamite shire councillors Laurie Hickey, Geraldine Conheady, mayor Ruth Gstrain and Nick Cole were there for the announcement.

Three small south-west communities will receive better mobile phone coverage with a $1.6 million federal government investment.

