Three small south-west communities will receive better mobile phone coverage with a $1.6 million federal government investment.
Noorat, Maroon and Orford will share the funding for mobile and broadband upgrades, which were announced by Wannon MP Dan Tehan on Thursday.
The three new macro mobile sites are being funded under round two of the regional connectivity program.
Mr Tehan said he had been working closely with these communities to deliver digital improvements which would help keep businesses connected and families in touch.
He said it would also allow better access for health, education, and online services.
"This announcement is a further commitment by the Coalition Government to rural and regional Victoria and will help build stronger local communities," Mr Tehan said.
Minister for Regional Communications Bridget McKenzie said the projects form part of the Coalition Government's continuing roll-out of the $257 million Regional Connectivity Program.
"Digital connectivity is an essential part of how we work, learn, stay safe and remain in contact with loved ones," she said.
"Our government has continued to take a collaborative approach with the telecommunications industry and regional and remote communities to make sure that the funded projects are tailored to the needs of each region and are supported by the community. "
The Noorat project will receive $708,300, while Orford's $400,950 funding boost would provide a new Telstra macro cell site for new and improved coverage to the area and along the Princes Highway.
Maroona will get $548,700.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
