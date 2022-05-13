The Standard

Warrnambool man's shares tragic memories of childhood in Poland during WWII.

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
May 13 2022 - 4:00am
Tragic past: Warrnambool's Andy Kirchner has opened up about the horrors of war he experienced as a child in Poland. The outbreak of war in Ukraine has brought back the memories.

Images on the news of bombed villages in Ukraine has brought back memories for Warrnambool's Andy Kirchner who lived through the horrors of WWII.

