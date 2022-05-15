$1.6m boost for upgrades to Port Fairy Football Netball Club

Port Fairy will receive a new pavilion at Gardens Oval thanks to a $1.6 million state government grant.
The news was welcomed by Port Fairy Football and Netball Club president Noel Black.
Advertisement
"The club is very grateful for the support of the Andrews Labor government," Mr Black said.
"When complete the new facility will support the sustainability and growth of the club and ensure a stronger partnership with and greater value for our local community."
Mr Black said the investment would allow the club to open up the facilities to a larger number of people.
"The club will be able to increase sporting activities for all genders, abilities and sporting interests, including introducing female football.
"We are all very excited.
"We would also like to thank the Moyne Shire for their support."
Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence announced on Friday, the state government would provide $1.6 million for upgrades at the facility.
The funds will be used to replace the pavilion and provide new and updated club and change rooms.
The new pavilion will have female friendly change rooms, umpire change rooms and spaces for community and club events.
The project is expected to create up to 24 jobs during construction.
Ms Spence said she hoped the new pavilion would take pride of place at Gardens Oval.
"We're investing in projects like this because they provide more opportunities for participation and lay the perfect foundation for community sporting clubs to grow their numbers and host events, while also creating local jobs."
Parliamentary Secretary for Sport Danielle Green echoed similar sentiments about the investment.
"The Port Fairy Seagulls are a big part of the Port Fairy community and they deserve facilities they can be proud of," Ms Green said.
Last month the club called for immediate action on its planned redevelopment, saying it was long overdue.
"What's there isn't fit for purpose, particularly for the women who don't have any facilities to shower," Mr Black said at the time.
The total redevelopment will cost $5.68 million and will include a whole new facility at the recreation reserve.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.