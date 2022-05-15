The Standard

$1.6m boost for upgrades to Port Fairy Football Netball Club

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 15 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CELEBATION: MP Danielle Green (centre) announces the funds boost to members of the Port Fairy Football Netball Club on Sunday. Picture: Anthony Brady

Port Fairy will receive a new pavilion at Gardens Oval thanks to a $1.6 million state government grant.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.