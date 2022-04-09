news, latest-news, Dan Tehan, Victoria, election, budget

The Port Fairy Football Netball Club has called for immediate action on a planned redevelopment project, saying state and federal government blame shifting has caused delays that may prove terminal. Club president Noel Black said the redevelopment was long overdue and the present facilities simply weren't up to scratch. "What's there isn't fit for purpose, particularly for the women who don't have any facilities to shower," he said. The proposed plan involves developing a whole new facility, including a new social room and brand new changerooms for both the men and the women. "The grandstand is heritage, so that will stay, but everything else will be new," Mr Black said. The $5.68 million project was ticked off over a year ago by the Victorian Department of Sport and Recreation, with the club saying feedback at the time indicated the project could proceed in its current form and nothing needed to be changed. But the application missed out on a crucial grant program, meaning it would have to be funded through the state budget, which kicked the ball into Western Victoria MP Gayle Tierney's court. IN OTHER NEWS Federal Member for Wannon Dan Tehan told The Standard he "strongly support(ed) the project" and was happy to commit federal funding, but could only do so once the state government was committed. "The grounds fall under the jurisdiction of the Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water, and Planning, hence the project would need their support and approval to go ahead," he said. "I have subsequently spoken to Gayle Tierney about the plans... and asked her to facilitate a meeting between the user groups and DEWLP. She has agreed to do this." Ms Tierney's office indicated it also supported the project and had a productive conversation with Mr Tehan, but it was their understanding he was taking the lead to organise a meeting. The PFFNC and Moyne Shire Council both said they had received no contact proposing a meeting. Mr Black said it was more of the same inaction that had kept the project in limbo for more than a year. "The lack of progress In getting formal approval and funding for the badly needed upgrade to the PFFNC facilities is very disappointing," he said. With the federal election due in May, along with the state budget, the project would need formal approval from the Victorian government and a subsequent commitment from the Commonwealth in the next few weeks, or it runs the risk of falling back to the bottom of the queue. "We very much hope the current impasse can be addressed or the proposal could lapse." The PFFNC said there was an overwhelming business case for the project, citing the club's centrality to the Port Fairy community. It said more than half of the local residents were either participants, members or active supporters of the club. Moyne Shire Council mayor Ian Smith agreed, saying council had endorsed the project and committed funding back in 2020. "The new development would be a game changer not only for the football and netball club but for the wider community," he said.

