The Standard

Push to restart a chamber of commerce in Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 16 2022 - 6:40am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's time: Businesses in Warrnambool have been urged to form a chamber of commerce with it being one of very few regional cities without one.

Now could be the "perfect time" to reboot a chamber of commerce for Warrnambool with the city council saying it is keen to hear from businesses about the idea.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.