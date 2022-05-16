The Standard

Ex-Hampden footballer Ned Timms plays for Essendon VFL in practice match

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
May 16 2022 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KICKING GOALS: (inset) Former North Warrnambool Eagles footballer Ned Timms with AFL footballer Michael Hurley in Sydney on Sunday.

A HAMPDEN league export training with Essendon's VFL program says the chance to wear the famous red and black like his grandfather was special.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.