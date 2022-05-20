The Standard

Motorists' lives at risk on daily basis on south-west road, says MP

Updated May 20 2022 - 6:09am, first published 5:00am
I have been consistently calling for proper investment to improve Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road for the past six years,

- Roma Britnell
ACTION NEEDED: MP Roma Britnell has once again called for upgrades to the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road.

Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell has once again called for urgent upgrades to a south-west road.

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.

