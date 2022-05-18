Construction on a $2.9 million social housing development in west Warrnambool will begin next week and provide a safe space for First Nations women, those over the age of 55 or fleeing domestic abuse.
Housing Minister Richard Wynne and Women's Housing Limited chief executive officer Judy Line on Wednesday announced eight townhouses would be created at 60 Hopetoun Road as part of the Victorian Government's Big Build.
"We're very, very proud to be building this development here in Warrnambool," Ms Line said.
"This particular development will have eight units - two three-bedrooms and six two-bedrooms.
"We are targeting older women, women experiencing (domestic abuse) and at least 10 per cent of all projects will be allocated to Aboriginal women.
"In this particular area the demand is very high. We work very closely with the local women's refuge here and have taken referrals to the city too from Emma House. It'll be great for them to have more housing in their area."
Mr Wynne said the announcement was part of a $24 million roll-out across south-west Victoria which would see the construction of 19 two-bedroom villa units and five three-bedroom townhouses in Hamilton and 39 two-bedroom villa units and 12 three-bedroom townhouses in Portland.
Another 13 social housing units in Camperdown will also receive funding.
"We do know that when you provide safe, affordable and secure housing for people and you provide services to support people they actually get on the road to recovery," Mr Wynne said.
"We've targeted some of the $5.3 billion dollars not only just here in regional Victoria but to women over the age of 55 because we know that disproportionately women over that age - through no fault of their own - actually find themselves in positions of homelessness, rough sleeping and in a vulnerable situation.
"This is really a cohort we really have to concentrate a lot more on."
