The Standard

Construction on eight townhouses for vulnerable women to begin soon in west Warrnambool

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 18 2022 - 5:39am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAFE HOME: Women's Housing Limited chief executive officer Judy Line and Victorian Housing Minister Richard Wynne at 60 Hopetoun Road Warrnambool where eight townhouses will be built. Picture: Chris Doheny

Construction on a $2.9 million social housing development in west Warrnambool will begin next week and provide a safe space for First Nations women, those over the age of 55 or fleeing domestic abuse.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.