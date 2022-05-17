The Standard

Warrnambool's Rafferty's Tavern to expand to help address noise complaints

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 17 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:00am
Big plans: A new 7.5-metre high atrium is part of works by Rafferty's Tavern to address noise complaints from the venue that were heightened by having to run its business in a marquee due to COVID-19.

Work on a new $1 million expansion of Rafferty's Tavern is expected to be finished by Christmas, with councillors approving a move to increase the area where the Warrnambool venue can serve alcohol.

