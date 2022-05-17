Umpires refused to officiate a match on Saturday because one of the club's supporters had allegedly abused officials the previous week.
Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association director of umpiring Nicole Downie said clubs had been told pre-season they would not tolerate abuse from officials, players or members and clubs would be blacklisted the following week.
She said the incident was being investigated.
Umpires refused to officiate at the Allansford/Merrivale game after requesting an investigation into a crowd member allegedly making a comment the previous Saturday when the Cats took on Dennington in round five.
Downie said she could not comment further as she understood the matter was the subject of an investigation.
She confirmed the umpires had requested an investigation after it was alleged an Allansford club member in the crowd made an allegedly offensive comment during the May 7 clash against Dennington at Allansford Recreation Reserve.
Downie said Warrnambool and District Football Netball League clubs were warned during a club forum before the start of the season that umpire abuse would not be tolerated.
She said any club involved would be banned from being umpired for one week.
That penalty was imposed last weekend.
"We set the standard and we're following through on that," she said.
"We are trying to delete abuse to umpires, it's already hard enough to get umpires.
"The club member was identified and that information was forwarded on as part of the investigation request."
AFL Western District tribunal secretary Peter Martin confirmed that Allansford had also requested an investigation into an incident in the under 18 game against Dennington on May 7.
He said it was alleged an Allansford player was injured and hospitalised after contact with his head.
Martin confirmed the investigation officer was expected to return with results of his inquiries into the two alleged incidents mid next week.
"We are waiting for results from the investigation officer," he said.
On Wednesday night there will be a tribunal hearing into alleged umpire abuse by a Mininera league under 16s player.
There will also be a hearing involving the Dartmoor team manager after the South West league round one game against Cavendish.
That tribunal hearing had been postponed due to circumstances outside anyone's control.
The Dartmoor team manager has been charged with unbecoming conduct in that he engaged in an unreasonable or abusive manner to both central umpires.
Martin said it had been a busy start to the season for the AFL Western District tribunal with nine hearings or investigations started, with a couple of match review panel findings appealed.
