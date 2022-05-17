Port Fairy's Gardens Oval is on track for a major redevelopment after federal Member for Wannon Dan Tehan pledged to pay for the remainder of the project following a state government funding announcement on Friday.
Mr Tehan said the federal government would invest $3.2 million in the new community sports hub if it was re-elected on May 21.
"Community hubs such as these will help support the growth of Port Fairy whilst building strong outcomes for a healthy and connected community," Mr Tehan said.
"Sport plays such an important role in regional life and our Government wants to bring people together to play sport, have fun, get healthy and be part of their community."
Mr Tehan had consistently said he was behind the project, but that he couldn't make a funding pledge until the state government made its own pledge.
The project had sat in limbo for more than a year, prompting Port Fairy Football Netball Club president Noel Black to voice concerns it was headed for failure if it didn't get a commitment before the federal election.
Fortunately for the club, the state government announced a $1.6 million investment late on Friday afternoon. The federal government has tipped in double that, bringing the total to $4.8 million across both levels of government.
The project was estimated at $5.68 million last year. It is likely the community and Moyne Shire Council will have to provide the remainder.
Mr Black said the club was "grateful for the support".
"When complete, we will be able to enjoy a quality regional facility with amenities that are fit for purpose to support greater participation in sport and recreational activities for all ages, genders, and abilities," he said.
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said Mr Tehan's announcement was "exciting" and would "bring the long-held vision of a new pavilion at the Gardens Oval to reality".
But Cr Smith said it was important for the other side of politics to match the pledge in case the Coalition is defeated at the election.
"I would call on other candidates to match this pledge so this important community project can be delivered no matter who wins government on Saturday," he said.
