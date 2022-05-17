The Standard

Wannon MP Dan Tehan pledges $3.2m for Port Fairy's Gardens Oval if re-elected

By Ben Silvester
Updated May 17 2022 - 8:31am, first published 7:52am
Pledge: Dan Tehan, flanked by Port Fairy juniors Lexie Dwyer, Lena Watty, Charlie Murray and Max Dance, announced a re-elected Coalition government would tip $3.2 million into a redevelopment of Gardens Oval facilities. Picture: Anthony Brady

Port Fairy's Gardens Oval is on track for a major redevelopment after federal Member for Wannon Dan Tehan pledged to pay for the remainder of the project following a state government funding announcement on Friday.

