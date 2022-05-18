The Standard

South-west schools see spike in staff and student absences

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 18 2022 - 8:51am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prepared: Brauer College principal Jane Boyle says the college has called in extra teachers in response to COVID-19 -related staff shortages due to illness. It's the highest number of absences the college has experienced this year. Picture: Anthony Brady

Warrnambool secondary schools are facing "significant" staff and student absences following a spike in local COVID-19 case numbers, with one school switching to a mix of face-to-face and online learning in one year level this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.