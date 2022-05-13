The Standard

South West Healthcare staff struck by post May Racing Carnival COVID-19 outbreak

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated May 13 2022 - 8:25am, first published 2:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool hospital

COVID-19 case numbers have begun to drop in the Warrnambool Local Government Area after a spike following the May Racing Carnival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.