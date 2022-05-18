Woorndoo Mortlake is the first football-netball club in the south-west to cancel matches in all grades due to a number of COVID-19 cases.
The Mininera and District league club was scheduled to play its round five fixture against Tatyoon at Tatyoon Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
It comes after South Rovers forfeited its reserves match against Nirranda in the Warrnambool and District League last Saturday.
Woorndoo Mortlake president Will Lynch said the decision ultimately came down to keeping everyone safe.
"No club wants to forfeit a game," Lynch said. "But we didn't have another choice.
"We've got between 30 and 40 players and volunteers with COVID-19, and the situation was probably going to get worse rather than better.
"There is people who would play and would probably be carriers, that haven't necessarily tested positive and would take it to another club. We didn't think that was the right thing to do.
"Small clubs don't have that many volunteers, so it was decided (Wednesday) morning rather than spreading it around the district by going and playing another game, it would be better off forfeiting this weekend.
"That's the times we live in. This could happen to any club, any week, it just happens to be us."
The Tigers' senior football team sit fourth on the ladder with a 3-1 record, and were ramping up to play an undefeated Tatyoon side.
Lynch said the club hoped to be back on the field for the following round, when it hosts Ararat Eagles.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
