Dartmoor fined $1000 after team manager pleads guilty to umpire abuse report

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 18 2022 - 12:20pm, first published 12:00pm
CRACKDOWN: Alleged umpire abuse was put under the microscope of an AFL Western District independent tribunal on Wednesday. Picture: Chris Doheny

Dartmoor Football Netball Club has been fined $1000 after its team manager pleaded guilty to umpire abuse.

