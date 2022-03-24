news, latest-news,

LIFTING kegs could prove thirsty work for athletes wanting a strength challenge. South West Strength Sports has teamed with Duke's Commercial Hotel in Koroit for the inaugural Never Skip Keg Day challenge. Used kegs - once full of beer - have been filled with either sand, sand and water or concrete for the Saturday, May 21 competition. Co-organisers Liz Aitken and Paul Mammone, from South West Strength Sports, said the quirky initiative would include a handful of power tests for strongmen and strongwomen competitors. "Paul and Callum (Woolston) were thinking of cool events and comps and something to do and they got chatting to 'Duke' (owner Jason McMahon) at the pub one Friday night while having a few beers," Aitken said. "Duke was asking Paul for an event they could run at the pub and he said 'what do you think about running a strongman comp?' "It flowed from there. We came up with some different keg-type events and tried to think of tying in events to a pub and what would work at a pub and would draw spectators." Up to 40 competitors - entries are capped - will push themselves to the limit in different disciplines. The competition, which will start at 10am and run until 5pm, will feature a keg over-head press medley, keg carry-and-load, vehicle pull and an atlas stone run. The kegs will range from 30 kilograms to 170kg. "We spent quite a few hours filling them and capping them off. Some have sand, some have sand and water and some have concrete," Mammone said. There is a chance of an attempt at lifting the heaviest keg. "We have someone in mind who reckons he might be able to lift it," Mammone said. "We are going to try. It would be a world record by about 20 kilos if he did that. It's a pretty niche lift, so there's not many records for it." Mammone said interest for Never Skip Keg Day had been promising. "We capped it at 40 and we're hoping to fill that," he said. "We had seven sign up the first day so that was pretty encouraging. "We have announced the events but haven't announced the weights for events yet. "A lot more people will sign up once they see the weights come out, it's sort of the way it goes with competitions." Terang's Luke Featherby, who is part of South West Strength Sports, has taken up the challenge. "It will be my third strongman comp and first time doing the kegs," he said. "I am keen to give it a go." Featherby has embraced the sport which is a test of physical and mental fortitude. "I love strongman. I saw it on TV, starting watching it and wanted to get into it," he said. "I actually saw Paul's Instagram and that's how we started talking." Never Skip Keg Day will be open to spectators for a gold coin donation. Live music and meal specials, including a strongperson-themed parma, will be available. Anyone interested entrants can visit the South West Strength Sports Facebook page. MORE SPORT: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

