JAYLEN Brown is immersing himself in the Australian Rollers' wheelchair basketball program as he aims to make the final teams for two major tournaments this year. The Warrnambool-based teenager is part of both the Rollers' open and Spinners' under 23 squads. They will select teams from those extended squads for world championship tilts - the Spinners will play in Thailand in September and the Rollers, who still need to qualify via the Asia Oceania titles in May, are eyeing Dubai in December. Brown, 17, will have opportunities to put his name in front of selectors throughout the year, including at a six-day training camp in Canberra next week and when playing for Victoria at the Kevin Coombs Cup in Ballarat during the next school holidays. Being part of the Australian program has helped Brown - the son of Warrnambool Mermaid Louise - improve on and off the court. "You learn a lot more than you do than just on the court as such with the older people always running you through stuff which is good," he said. "I have obviously grown a fair bit and got a lot stronger so it's a bit easier than it used to be." The Emmanuel College student, who plays under 18 football for Koroit, said being adaptable to different on-court roles was important. "There's a lot of different ones with the Rollers - sometimes I play as a big and sometimes I can play as a guard. It depends on what type of game style they want to play on the day," Brown said. "(I like) creating other opportunities for teammates if I am the guard and sometimes shooting, if I am on (target)." Long-term Brown, who is part of the South West Academy of Sport, would love to represent Australia at the Paralympics. "I am probably looking down the track but if I get the opportunity to go to Paris it would be pretty good," he said. MORE SPORT: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/711c9416-7b3e-4210-85a0-5f2d478ee769.jpg/r0_106_4680_2750_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg