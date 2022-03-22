news, latest-news,

TYRENDARRA captain Sarah Pedrazzi is bullish about the team's chances in its Western Victoria Female Football League debut season. The Darras joined Stawell, which is returning, as additions for the 2022 season which kicks off on Sunday, April 3. Pedrazzi, 28, said there was a buzz around the club, which also fields teams in the South West District league competition on Saturdays, with "all hands on deck". The midfield recruit, who has crossed from Portland, said Tyrendarra was excited to expand to include female football. "As far as I know, they've been talking about if for a few years and they have some good facilities out there," she said. "They have recently updated their change rooms to cater for women out there. "It is a pretty accommodating club. There's a lot of interest." Pedrazzi, who lives in Gorae and works most days in Dartmoor, said she had embraced the move to "a family club a bit out of town". "I am really excited. I have played the last few seasons at a different club and I am really excited to jump onboard at Tyrendarra," she said. "It is a really great club and has a great culture. "We have a pretty consistent 15 to each training but it's been a mix because of other commitments, we have shift workers. "We have a good team ready to go for the season." Pedrazzi and Nicola Clark - the reigning league best and fairest winner - will be assistants to coach Glenn Kane. "We'll train Thursday nights and do a few drills with the senior men which will be good. I think that will help with the skill development," she said. She hopes to be a ball winner in the middle and dish possessions off to her teammates with forward nous. "I have been a midfielder in the past so I will stick around there. I am not too good at kicking goals," Pedrazzi said. "It was all hands on deck and everyone was super keen to have one." Pedrazzi attended the WVFFL season launch at Deakin University on Friday. Players and coaches from across the district were treated to an enlightening visit from AFLW player and Geelong captain Meg McDonald. MORE SPORT:

