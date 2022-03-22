news, latest-news,

COACH Alex Strauch says there's a spot for both incumbent wicketkeeper Will Ringin and boom recruit Tim Ludeman in Nestles' first XI. Ringin enjoyed a stellar campaign behind the stumps and also contributed as one of Factory's premier batsman in 2021-22. He took 10 catches and averaged 24 with the stick from number five. But Ludeman, once touted as Australia's finest wicketkeeper while playing first-class cricket for South Australia and Big Bash League for Adelaide Strikers, signed at home club Factory on Sunday night. The 34-year-old told The Standard he'd be happy to play whatever role necessary for the team. Strauch said the duo would both form key parts of Factory's side in seasons to come. "As far as Tim's role on the field, Will was great for us behind the stumps and with the bat this season so that will be a conversation the three of us will have at some point," he said. "There is obviously a role for both of them in our best side, so we'll juggle that accordingly. "Tim might love some time in the field after keeping for so long, but we know Ringo is really good in the field as well. It's a good problem to have." Strauch said Ludeman was keen just to enjoy his cricket but felt his experience would benefit young skipper Jake Hetherington, who he praised as "fantastic" in his first season as captain, as an unofficial mentor. "We have our brand of cricket in terms of making ourselves tough to beat and really enjoying each other's company and our cricket," he said.

