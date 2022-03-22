news, latest-news,

NEW home. New job. New team. It's been a whirlwind six months for Eboni Knights who relocated from outside of Ballarat to Warrnambool, accepted a livestock agent position and joined Terang Mortlake's open netball side. "It's a really nice change and they say change is as good as a holiday and we haven't been able to go on them much (because of COVID-19)," she laughed. Knights, who works for Elders in Mortlake, wanted to immerse herself in her new surrounds. Netball seemed the ideal way to do so. The goal shooter, who swung between Natte-Bealiba in the Maryborough and Castlemaine league and Central Highlands' club Bungaree in recent seasons, picked the Bloods. "I thought netball has been such a big part of my life, why not use that to meet people in the community," she said. "It is such a good way to network." The Sharon Kenna-coached side has impressed the new recruit who is excited to make her club debut in the Bloods' season-opener against Camperdown on Saturday, April 2. "I didn't know until I turned up to the first training that I knew Rhi Davis," Knights said. "I have played a lot of netball against her so it's pretty cool to end up on the same team as her as she is a great player. "It is nice to go somewhere where it just feels right. "I think we'll be quite a competitive side. It is always hard to know when you come to a new league but I hope we can bring a young, fresh team forward and be quite competitive." Kenna believes Knights can add another dimension to the Terang Mortlake line-up. "She is going to give us some good depth in the goal area," she said. "She has some good height and athleticism on her. I am excited to see how she comes along." Knights is busy off the court too with her role at Elders. It was a career path which always appealed. She worked in the field in Ballarat for 18 months before joining the Mortlake branch last October. "We grew up on a dairy farm as kids and then dad transitioned to more beef and cattle," she said. "I ride horses too really competitively. I always grew up on land with cows, horses and every animal under the sun. "I worked in racing prior to this and it was always something in the back of my mind that I thought about doing and I was just lucky enough to land in it when I did. "I never thought I'd live at the beach and do this for a job so it's pretty cool." MORE SPORT:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/34e30f12-fb9c-4f6c-9b62-5fecdf0e037f.jpg/r0_119_2919_1768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg