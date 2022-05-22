The Standard

Port Fairy coach Winis Imbi impressed with Portland's game style in 2022

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 22 2022 - 5:04am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOOTING THE BALL: Port Fairy midfielder Tom Sullivan kicks the ball forward for the Seagulls on Saturday. Picture: Chris Doheny

PORTLAND'S playing style will take some beating, according to opposition coach Winis Imbi.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.