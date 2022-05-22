PORTLAND'S playing style will take some beating, according to opposition coach Winis Imbi.
The Port Fairy mentor got a close look at the Tigers as they stretched their unbeaten run to six with a 22.21 (153) to 3.12 (20) win at Gardens Oval on Saturday.
Forward Tom Sharp kicked nine goals.
"They are a good side - they're fit, they're young and they're structurally sound," Imbi said.
"They do a few things different to other sides playing in the Hampden league which is great by Jarrod Holt and their coaching staff and also by the players to execute it."
Imbi said the Seagulls were a work in progress but were "disappointed with things we've been trying to work on that we couldn't execute".
"Whether that be our skills errors and we've been trying to focus on defensive aspects of our game and we weren't able to get that happening as consistently as we'd like," he said.
"We still have growing pains and the boys are turning up and we'll give it a good crack this week on the track."
Port Fairy is anchored to the bottom as the only winless side in the Hampden league after six rounds.
Imbi said maintaining a positive mindset was crucial but admitted it was a challenge at times.
"It is hard for them but you can either run from the situation we're faced with or go 'all right, I'll put my head down and work through this'," he said.
"It's a great life lesson, for all of us. The great thing about it is we can do it together."
Imbi said the Seagulls played without a bench from half-time with Dylan Chapman, Jakobe Gibb, Jaiden McIlroy and Kaine Mercovich pulling up sore.
"We put Kaine on ice at half-time but he should be OK," he said.
"We're just not in the position where we can take risks. We have to look after them. We're trying to be as disciplined as we can, rather than just throwing them to the wolves."
Experienced defender Colin Harwood returned from a broken leg sustained last season via the reserves. Imbi said it was probably too soon and the Seagulls wanted to take a cautious approach with him.
"He's a clubman, he loves the club and our reserves were short and he was trying to get a few other people around him to play," he said.
"He's really important to us but he's got to remember he's only 26 and he's coming back from a really significant injury. We have to look after him, protect him from himself."
