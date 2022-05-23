The Standard

Joe Medew-Ewen returns to Victorian Premier Cricket after stint in South Australian state team

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 23 2022 - 1:25am, first published 12:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIRST-CLASS: Joe Medew-Ewen in action for South Australian Redbacks. Picture: Getty Images

A former Port Fairy cricketer who made his Sheffield Shield debut for South Australia last year is returning to Victoria.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.