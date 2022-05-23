A former Port Fairy cricketer who made his Sheffield Shield debut for South Australia last year is returning to Victoria.
Joe Medew-Ewen has rejoined Victorian Premier Cricket club Northcote - where he had a breakout season in 2019-20 when he took 33 wickets as a spinner - following a two-year stint with Port Adelaide.
Joe, 24, played a first-class match for South Australia during his stint across the border.
His dad Brian Medew said his son, who has spent the past eight weeks home in Port Fairy, still harboured ambitions of playing first-class cricket and would do his best to impress Victorian selectors.
Brian said Northcote was the ideal choice for Joe.
"He goes back to a place he knows and he has a lot of great mates there," he said.
"He just believes he's going to feel a bit more relaxed and hopefully things happen."
Brian, who has a long history with Warrnambool and District Cricket Association, said he enjoyed watching Joe follow his cricket dreams.
"I'm incredibly proud. I can't believe what he's been able to do," he said.
"He's an incredibly resilient guy for a young fella. Every time there's a challenge in front of him he goes 'oh well' and he has another go. I sit back in awe really, thinking how he just hasn't walked away sometimes."
Brian said Joe had embraced his chance in the South Australian program and been "exposed to good people and good coaches".
"The Lehmanns of the world and (Nathan) Lyon got him a session with his coach at the institute in Brisbane," he said. "When you're in that system, people look out for you, that's been the real plus about it all."
Brian said Joe remained committed to the sport, having spent his time in Port Fairy running and working on his skills, with Victorian opportunities on his radar.
"I think that's what he's about. He is going to hang in and see where the cards land," he said.
"It'll be majority club cricket this year. The last year he was at Northcote he had an enormous year for them.
"He just needs to get back to that and hopefully things tick along for him."
