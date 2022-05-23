SOUTH Warrnambool and Tyrendarra played out a one-point thriller in the Western Victoria Female Football League on Sunday.
The Standard's JUSTINE McCULLAGH-BEASY captured the action at Friendly Societies' Park.
The Roosters kicked the first three goals of the match before the Darras responded in the second to be just three points down at half-time.
Scores were level at three-quarter-time before South Warrnambool scored one point to seal victory in the last.
Other round seven winners were Hamilton Kangaroos over Warrnambool 12.12 (84) to 4.5 (29) and Horsham Demons defeated Stawell Warriors 22.11 (143) to 0.0 (0).
