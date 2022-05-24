The Standard

Warrnambool Rangers down fellow top-four side Bacchus Marsh 3-2

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated May 24 2022 - 7:58am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACTIVE: Warrnambool Rangers' Ryan Bail (left) says his team's forward structure should allow goals to flow this season. Picture: Meg Saultry

Warrnambool Rangers' leading goal scorer Ryan Bail believes his side has the depth to make it one of Ballarat and District Soccer Association's best this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.