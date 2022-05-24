The Standard

Talented community cricketers from the south-west urged to apply for the Renegades Recruit this season

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 24 2022 - 5:44am, first published 2:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG OPPORTUNITY: Mortlake's Georgia Wareham is the Renegades' WBBL vice-captain. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Budding cricketers from the south-west will once again be given the unique opportunity of joining the Melbourne Renegades, with the Big Bash League franchise confirming the return of the Renegades Recruit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.