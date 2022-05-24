Budding cricketers from the south-west will once again be given the unique opportunity of joining the Melbourne Renegades, with the Big Bash League franchise confirming the return of the Renegades Recruit.
The three-part TV series - broadcast across the club's social media and Kayo - will include both a male and female edition this season.
North Geelong Cricket Club's Tom Mathieson won the inaugural Renegades Recruit last season.
The male edition will bring 12 community cricketers from across Victoria together to compete for a high-performance opportunity with the club's academy program. The cricketers must reside in Victoria, be aged 18 or over as of June 1, and cannot have played Premier Cricket in the previous two seasons or been on a state or BBL list previously.
The female edition will look different but have 12 competitors, focusing on the 'next best' talent outside of the WBBL, with Premier and community club cricketers urged to apply. Cricketers must reside in Victoria and be aged 16 or over as of June 1 and cannot have previously been on a state or WBBL list.
Mortlake export Georgia Wareham - current Melbourne Renegades WBBL vice-captain and Australian contracted player - is one of many exciting south-west players making their way at the elite level.
The 22-year-old leggie, a foundation Renegade, is on the recovery trail from her ACL injury and is expected to return to the field in early 2023.
Renegades general manager James Rosengarten told The Standard it was a big opportunity for local cricketers who wanted to take their cricket to the next level.
Our aim through the Renegades Recruit program is to potentially unearth a couple of players who might be able to compete at a higher level, whilst shining a light on community cricket across the state," he said.
"After a successful launch last year, the program has been expanded to feature both a men's and women's edition and there are some great prizes available to each winner and their respective clubs.
"The Warrnambool region has produced some great cricketers - including Georgia Wareham, who has been a Renegade since day one.
"Warrnambool's very much a part of our Renegades region and we would encourage cricketers who believe they have what it takes to compete at a higher level to apply for Renegades Recruit 2022."
Both competition winners will again receive a unique high-performance opportunity with the Renegades to develop their cricket, but will but not receive a BBL contract.
With the support of Kookaburra, a further prize will also be provided for each competition winner and their cricket club - plus a Renegades' prize pack for the winners' clubs.
The best of this year's players will be selected to be put through their paces for the first two episodes, which will culminate in a 'final three' being chosen.
The winner of each competition will be determined by a public vote between the final three players.
