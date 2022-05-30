The Standard

Liberals' $20m promise to deliver new-look foreshore for Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
May 30 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upgrade: Warrnambool is in need of a $12 million new surf club on the foreshore and the state Liberal Party has promised to fund it if its elected in November.

Victorian opposition leader Matthew Guy will today promise to fund a $20 million revitalisation of Warrnambool's waterfront during a whistle-stop tour of the region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.