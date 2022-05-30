The Standard

South-west agents say travel industry taking off again

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 30 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AIM HIGH: Helloworld Warrnambool owner Nic Bolden has re-located his business to Tower Hill amid the surge in demand. Picture: Chris Doheny

Warrnambool travel agents say overseas bookings are surging and the pent-up demand has given one business the opportunity for a tree-change as the industry takes flight again.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0456 901 194

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.