Warrnambool builders in desperate need of qualified staff

A Warrnambool building company is being forced to knock back work due to a lack of skilled workers.
BDH Constructions director David Janes said the region was in the midst of a building boom.
However, he is concerned there are fewer young people choosing a trade as a career.
"I believe kids are often discouraged from taking on apprenticeships," Mr Janes said.
"I think they push kids to go into tertiary education when in reality we need intelligent people in the construction industry."
Mr Janes said he had staff staff members "on the tools" but was always on the lookout for additional qualified staff.
"There's a real shortage," he said.
"Everyone is in the same boat.
"The last time we advertised for an apprentice we only got a few applications.
"It's a real struggle to get kids who are interested in the industry and also kids who want to stay in the industry."
A new report from Herron Todd White touches on the builder shortage in Warrnambool.
Valuer Adrian Castle said demand for staff in Warrnambool and surrounding townships was high.
"From new builds to renovations, insurance work or odd jobs, and establishing works such as fencing, driveway, decking and landscaping, if you have the qualifications to swing a hammer in Warrnambool there's a good chance you have a lot more best friends than you did two years ago," Mr Castle said.
One not-for-profit organisation which recognises the need to educate students about different career pathways is the Neil Porter Legacy (NPL).
NPL spokesman Matt Porter said it was crucial for students to have many career experiences throughout their schooling.
He said careers should be a bigger part of schools' curriculum.
"The NPL are working to change community perceptions to show that careers in trades or other 'traditionally non-academic' industries can be just as successful as any other job," Mr Porter said.
"We want students to make career-related decisions based on their interests, passions and talents rather than their potential ATAR.
"Anyone can be successful in any job, their level of success depends on how much effort they put into it."
Mr Porter said the foundation recently took a group of female students from across the south-west to the Trades Fit Expo.
"The Trades Fit Expo - Young Women in Trades and Tech was hosted by the Department of Education and Training," he said.
"It showcased employment options within the trades and tech industries, with interactive displays set up for students to experience what these careers could be.
"The expo introduced female students in years 9 - 12 to career pathways in traditionally male dominated industries and provided information about how they can pursue exciting career opportunities in these fields."
Mr Porter said the legacy aimed to ensure students were aware of career pathways on offer.
"We believe students should select a career based on their interests rather than potential ATAR and that 'you can't be what you can't see'," he said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
