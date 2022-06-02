The Standard

Lyndoch Living Community Rally to be held in Warrnambool this weekend

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 2 2022 - 9:05am, first published 8:00am
Outspoken: A Lyndoch Living community rally will be held on Sunday in response to concerns about resident care, staff shortages and the viability of its new medical clinic. Picture: Morgan Hancock

An event on Sunday will give south-west residents a chance to voice their concerns about Lyndoch Living at a community rally.

