Warrnambool ratepayers will have to foot a $4000 bill after plumbers were twice called in to remove underwear and non-flushable wipes from the sewage system at the $11 million redeveloped Reid Oval.
Unknown footballers from an unknown club or clubs are being blamed for the blatant clogging.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said that during recent weeks - on two separate occasions - a clump of non-flushable wipes and underwear had to be removed from the sewerage system at Reid Oval after being flushed down change room toilets.
He said during the period there were several different groups and/or clubs using the facilities.
"Council spent about $4000 extracting these items while also conducting a thorough check of the system to ensure it was otherwise functioning as it should, which it was," he said.
"Council will place signs on toilet doors to remind those using the change rooms that clothing and wipes are not to be flushed down the toilets."
Warrnambool Football Club is the tenant of Reid Oval and has hosted three Hampden league rounds so far this season after $11 million redevelopment works at the ground.
The Blues seniors lost to Portland in the opening round of the season on April 2 by 39 points, in round three on April 23 Warrnambool caused a 15-point upset win against North Warrnambool Eagles and in round five South Warrnambool defeated Warrnambool by 16 points.
Anyone with information about who deliberately flushed the items down the toilets is being asked to contact the Warrnambool City Council on 5559 4800.
It is expected if the culprits can be identified they and their club will be requested to help foot the bill.
