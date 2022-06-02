The Standard

Plumbers called in to $11 million redeveloped Reid Oval after footballers twice deliberately blocked toilets

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 2 2022 - 11:15pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flushed: The toilet system at the new Reid Oval change rooms have twice been the target of players during the opening part of the football season. This is a file image.

Warrnambool ratepayers will have to foot a $4000 bill after plumbers were twice called in to remove underwear and non-flushable wipes from the sewage system at the $11 million redeveloped Reid Oval.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.