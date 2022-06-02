Wanted man allegedly caught with methamphetamine worth $20,000

UPDATED, 8.45am:
A wanted 28-year-old Warrnambool man will appear in court charged with offences relating to methamphetamine worth $20,000 allegedly found in his possession on Thursday.
The man was wanted for questioning in relation to being a prohibited person possess firearm and ammunition in late May, causing criminal damage to a car in mid April and allegedly stealing a blue Holden Commodore sedan worth $30,000 in west Warrnambool overnight on Tuesday this week.
He was arrested by detectives in Colac on Thursday about 11.30am.
Police have now charged the man with trafficking and possessing 26 grams of methamphetamine, with a potential street value of about $20,000.
Other charges relate to possessing a taser, possessing and trafficking GHB, possessing Valium and Viagra, possessing ammunition and possessing cash ($200) suspected of being the proceeds of crime.
Earlier: A timely coffee run and crucial information from the public about a possible drug deal has led to a wanted Warrnambool man being arrested.
A police spokesman said Colac detectives were on their way to get a coffee about 11.30am Thursday when a member of the public reported a possible drug deal being conducted in the Johnstone's Lane car park.
The officers were able to observe and then intervene, conducting a search of a Warrnambool man and the Holden Commodore that he was a passenger in.
The detective found cash and drugs and identified the man as being wanted in Warrnambool after a police whereabouts alert was issued.
A Colac police spokesman said a combination of diligent police work and crucial information from the public led to the arrest of the wanted Warrnambool man.
"It just all clicked into place - diligent police work, timely information and a much needed coffee run combined to result in the arrest," he said.
The man was transported to the Warrnambool police station where crime investigation unit detectives interviewed him late on Thursday afternoon.
The man has been held in the Warrnambool police station cells overnight Thursday and is expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing in relation to a number of charges.
The police spokesman said that without the information from the member of the public police were highly unlikely to have been able to identify and arrest the man.
"That information was simply crucial," he said.
"It shows what can happen when information is provide to police in a timely manner. Anyone with information about crimes being committed is requested to immediately contact their local police," he said.
Long-time senior journalist
