Outpouring of love for former Warrnambool Seafoods owner

If you grew up in Warrnambool, chances are you were served chips or a potato cake on a regular basis by Helen Politis.
Mrs Politis ran the popular Warrnambool Seafoods fish and chip shop in Liebig Street with her husband George for 56 years.
Advertisement
Sadly, she passed away this week, aged 87.
Mrs Politis will be reunited with her husband, who died 12 months ago. Her son Chris said she would be sadly missed.
Mrs Politis passed away at Geelong's Epworth hospital after a period of time spent in respite care.
In recent months she was delighted to meet her great grandson Lenny, who is four-months-old. "She loved meeting him," Mr Politis said. "He brought her a lot of joy - she said 'Chris, this is you all over again'."
Mrs Politis (nee Frangos) came to Australia from Greece as a teenager in search of a better life. She was lucky to arrive unscathed, with one of the engines of the plane she was travelling on blowing up.
"They spent two weeks in Calcutta while the engine was being repaired," Mr Politis said.
He said his parents were both extremely hard-working. "They were driven because they came from a background where they had less than nothing," Mr Politis said. He has memories of spending hours at the fish and chip shop with his brother William and sisters Alex (now Souflas) and Gina.
"Mum was the face behind the counter," Mr Politis said.
"Without mum the shop probably wouldn't have been as successful as it was."
Mr Politis said his mum was happiest when spending time with family. "I will just miss her being there," he said.
Mr Politis said she would delight family members with stories about her childhood.
"We had a beautiful upbringing," he said.
Mr Politis said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for his mother.
"I'm blown away," he said.
"Being in the shop you don't realise how many people remember her.
"It's been incredible."
Mrs Politis is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren and one great grandson.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.