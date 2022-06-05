Man dies in two-car crash at Cobden

An 18-year-old man has died and three others injured following a two-car crash in Cobden early on Sunday morning.
It is believed the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Bond Street and Cross Forest Road about 1.20am.
The 18-year-old man, who was ejected from one of the vehicles, died at the scene, Victoria Police said.
Two other males from the same vehicle, who were aged 30 and 21-years-old, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The female driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police cordoned off the intersection with Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives called to the scene to investigate the circumstances of the accident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or any other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
