Man dies in two-car crash at Cobden

Man dies in two-car collision in Cobden

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 5 2022 - 12:48am, first published 12:29am
An 18-year-old man has died and three others injured following a two-car crash in Cobden early on Sunday morning.

