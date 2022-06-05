A Warrnambool family of five, including three young children, had a lucky escape after their vehicle was hit by a runaway car on Botanic Road on Sunday causing it to flip.
Senior Constable Amy Morel, of highway patrol, said the unoccupied vehicle travelled north across grass at Jamieson Street before hitting the rear of a vehicle which flipped onto its roof.
She said police were making inquiries into the incident.
Senior Constable Morel said it was a timely reminder for motorists to be observant while driving.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said the children - aged three, six and eight - were treated for scratches and shock and taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital for further assessment.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
