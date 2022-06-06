The Standard

An 18-year-old Irish national died at the accident scene early on Sunday morning

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 6 2022 - 5:32am, first published 2:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tragedy: An 18-year-old young man was killed in a collision at Cobden early Sunday morning. This is a file image.

A senior police officer has praised the effort of emergency services officers who tried to preserve life after a collision at Cobden early Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.