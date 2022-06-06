A senior police officer has praised the effort of emergency services officers who tried to preserve life after a collision at Cobden early Sunday morning.
Camperdown Senior Sergeant Bill Caldow said three Irish male nationals were travelling east in a Holden Astra sedan on Bond Street/Hallyburtons Road when they were involved in a collision with a local woman driving a Holden Colorado heading south on Cross Forest Road/Grayland Street.
Advertisement
The accident happened at 1.20am Sunday when the Colorado made impact with the side of the Astra.
Two men were ejected from the Astra and an 18-year-old died at the scene despite efforts to revive him.
Senior Sergeant Caldow said preliminary inquiries revealed that the driver of the Astra was facing a stop sign.
He said Victoria Police were conducting investigations into who was driving the Astra.
"One man has assisted police with their inquiries. Investigators have not had an opportunity to speak with the other survivor of the Astra due to the seriousness of his injuries," he said.
"Two men were ejected from the Astra during the collision. The 18-year-old, who is deceased, and a 21-year-old man who was fortunate to not suffer serious injuries.
"The other man, a 30-year-old, is currently in intensive care at the Warrnambool Base Hospital. He suffered serious injuries but is in a stable condition."
The police senior sergeant said the woman was also transported to the Warrnambool hospital where she was admitted for treatment. Blood samples have been taken from all those who survived the collision and will be analysed for alcohol and/or drugs.
"Police forensic officers have also conducted tests on the Astra, which is expected to provide some clarity in relation to the situation in that vehicle prior to the collision," Senior Sergeant Caldow said.
"It appears during this early stage of the investigation that the driver of the Holden Colorado is in no way at fault."
Senior Sergeant Caldow said it was a chaotic accident scene.
"I just wanted to praise all emergency personnel for their efforts to preserve the lives of those involved in the collision," he said.
"That's State Emergency Service and Country Fire Authority volunteers, Ambulance Victoria paramedics and the police members who attended.
"The first police member on the scene was the Skipton member who was in Camperdown at the time. We also had officers from Camperdown, Terang, Mortlake, Port Campbell and Warrnambool attend."
Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.