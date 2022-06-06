The Standard

Australian Army personnel to help with Hamilton COVID-19 outbreak

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated June 6 2022 - 8:41am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helping hand: Five Australian Army personnel have arrived at a south-west aged care facility to provide additional support to the facility's nursing staff.

Defence personnel have been brought into a Hamilton aged care facility to help during a COVID-19 outbreak at the centre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.