The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Camperdown woman celebrates seven decades of Warrnambool foreshore holidays

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 30 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jill McGillivray, from Camperdown, has been camping at Warrnambool's Surfside Holiday Park for 70 years. Picture: Anthony Brady

The sights and sounds of Surfside Holiday Park evoke fond memories for Jill McGillivray who has been returning to camp annually for 70 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.