Speeding remains a major concern for south-west police with 113 drivers caught between 10km/h and 25km/h over the speed limit during 12-day Operation Roadwise.
South-west police road safety adviser Acting Senior Sergeant Danny Brown said the statewide operation finished at midnight on Tuesday, but not before seven drivers were detected at 25km/h above speed limits.
"The Western Region accounts for 60 per cent of the road networks in Victoria and we're happy to say there were no lives lost on our roads during this road policing operation," he said.
In the Warrnambool police division, covering the Warrnambool, Corangamite and Moyne shire council areas, there were:
"If some members of these communities felt there was a greater visible police presence on the roads they'd be right," Acting Senior Sergeant Brown said.
"Police members from Warrnambool, Corangamite and Moyne showed a real commitment to the operation by dedicating the time between jobs to road safety.
"As police we understand that with the holiday season comes congestion on our roads with the influx of tourists."
The road safety chief said seven drunk drivers were way too many.
"What's worrying is four out of the seven were recorded the morning after consuming alcohol the previous night," he said.
"The message is if you think you might be still over then don't drive."
Speeding drivers remain a significant concern, particularly those between 10kmh but less than 25kmh over the limit.
"Any speed related offending is dangerous, however, this range is becoming more prevalent,"Acting Senior Sergeant Brown said.
"The figure is extremely concerning for police because research shows travelling at such speeds increases the risk of a collision causing serious injury or worse by more than 40 per cent.
"Being recorded speeding over 25kmh - there is no excuse.
"One change in the road conditions could have serious consequences to other road users and the occupants of the offending vehicle."
The road safety adviser said drivers who could not avoid using their mobile phone should put it out of reach after nine motorists were intercepted using phones.
"Put your phone in the boot if the temptation is too great. That action will save lives and your hard earned cash," he said.
"Using a phone while driving increases the risk of a collision tenfold. It attracts a $555 fine and four demerit points."
Acting Senior Sergeant Brown said local police wanted drivers to consider their driving behaviour at all times.
"Consider if you're in any condition to drive before getting behind the wheel, relating to alcohol, fatigue and drugs," he said.
"There is still a lot of summer left and people will be visiting or staying in our beautiful south-west region which will mean larger numbers of road users please drive carefully and safely.
"Be patient with other road users, motorcyclists don't let your ambitions outweigh your abilities, be cautious and be seen by other road users and motorists need to be aware of our two wheeled friends both motorised or self-propelled - they're part of our road network."
Victoria Police's road safety efforts now turn to holiday hot spots with the increased presence to continue into the New Year.
