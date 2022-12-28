The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Perfect timing for Warrnambool diver to find watch lost near the breakwater at Lady Bay

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 28 2022 - 4:48pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Diver Chris Rantall managed to find Thomas Halliwell's lost Apple watch on the bottom of Lady Bay despite there being virtually zero visibility. Picture by Anthony Brady

It was a case of good timing and a bit of luck for Warrnambool diver Chris Rantall who managed to find a watch at the bottom of Lady Bay and return it to its owner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.