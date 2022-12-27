The Standard

Warrnambool sprintcar duo Corey McCullagh and Jamie Veal win races on Boxing Day

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated December 27 2022 - 6:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey McCullagh won an SRA Series' round at Avalon on Boxing Day. Picture by Chris Doheny

COREY McCullagh is using a busy new year racing schedule to fine-tune his car ahead of a South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic assault.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.