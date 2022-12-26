Labour-consuming watering is a thing of the past at the Terang racecourse after a new $650,000 watering sprinkler system has been installed at the track.
Terang Racing Club - with financial backing from the State Government, Racing Victoria and it's own finances - has put in the new irrigation system.
Club committee member Shane Scally said the new system will prove a big winner.
"The new watering watering system is going to save us hours on labour and time," Scally said. "It's taken us a fair while to get the funding for the project but that's all behind us.
"The State Government and Racing Victoria jumped on board and we had to tip in a bit of money but it's worth it especially when you consider we race again next Monday.
"Our January 2 meeting has often been run on hard tracks but with the introduction of the new system we've only got to flick the switch and it's going.
"The labour component of watering the track used to be huge as we used to move the tow-lines every few hours but we don't have to do that now.
"We've got plenty of water in our on-course dam and we've got access to water from a big poultry shed next door which will enable us to keep on filling up the dam."
Scally said the track should be in top condition for its January 2 meeting after it hosted 20 trials on the track last week.
"We received some great feedback from jockeys and trainers regarding the racing surface following the trials," he said. "It was really heartening to get the feedback especially with us staging our next race day next week.
"We're the only meeting in Victoria running on January 2 so we're expecting plenty of interest not only from patrons attending the day but also from off-course punters."
The main race next Monday is the time-honoured Peter Blank Sprint run over 1125 metres.
CAMPERDOWN-TRAINED Overkill looks likely to miss the $30,000 Peter Blank Sprint at Terang on January 2 after sustaining a leg injury in a restricted race at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Overkill, trained by veteran trainer Denis Daffy and his granddaughter Harriet Place, ran eighth in the $130,000 race, finishing just over four lengths behind eventual winner Magnum Bullet.
Place, who only got her trainers licence a fortnight ago following a long time working as a strapper for Daffy, said it was a huge effort by Overkill considering the circumstances.
"We thought it was a big run," she said. "Overkill got galloped on in the run. He sustained a bad cut to his off-side front leg.
"Jack Hill, who was riding Overkill came back in and said it was a top run. Jack said Overkill was going really good until he copped the interference.
"We had intentions to run Overkill in the Peter Blank Sprint but I think those plans are up in the air now.
"The vets looked at him after the race and bandaged Overkill's leg up. We'll have our vets look at him back at home on Monday or Tuesday to assess if there's much damage to his leg or not before working out his next run."
Despite the injury sustained by Overkill, Place was excited to have her first metropolitan runner following her first runner as a trainer at Colac last week with Fabian's Spirit.
"It was wonderful to have Overkill as my first city runner," she said. "There's been a bit of publicity about me gaining my trainer licence two weeks ago.
"I've wanted to be recognised as a trainer with Denis for a while, I just thought it was the right time to get my ticket when I did.
"I'm really glad I went down that path to obtain my trainers licence and it's a thrill to share it with Denis. We've only got the two horses in work but are hoping to get another one or two."
Fabian's Spirit, the other horse Daffy and Place have in work, ran fourth at Colac last week.
FORMER top south-west jockey Neville Wilson has made a good recovery following a finger operation.
Wilson had an operation to his right index finger after dislocating it more than 30 years ago while riding.
"I just never had time for an operation when I was riding," Wilson revealed. "My right index finger had been causing me a bit of concern. I had been in a bit of pain with it so I just decided the time was right for the operation."
Wilson, who now holds a trainers licence, rode 2078 winners during his illustrious career in the saddle.
THERE appears to be plenty of debate taking place behind closed doors about feature race dates for Victoria's 2023 spring carnival.
Speculation is rife there will be date changes for some of the big spring races and they will not go down well with various participants and areas of the public.
The main reason for the proposed changes relates to wagering turnover in the peak time for betting during the spring carnival. Watch this space with interest as the changes will be revealed early in 2023.
