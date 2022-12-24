A sprint race for emerging competitors headlines Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club's annual seaside carnival.
The Summer Sizzle is on the six-meeting festival's final night on Saturday, January 7.
The carnival starts on Boxing Day with a twilight meeting before night meetings on December 28, December 30, January 2, January 5 before culminating two days later.
Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club general manager Craig Monigatti said the features would be high-quality.
"We have eight different feature races over that time which generally attract the smarter, young greyhounds," he said.
"A lot of the greyhounds who are successful over our seaside festival go onto bigger and better things."
Monigatti said the Summer Sizzle was one of three finals on the final night.
"The Summer Sizzle is over the 390 metre distance which is the shortest distance," he said.
"Some of the winners of that have gone on to win Melbourne cups and group one races in Melbourne.
"It's an opportunity normally for greyhounds who are in their first few months. It's age restricted.
"With the prizemoney attached it's a $10,000 which, for younger greyhounds, is a good amount of money."
The festival is a chance for the club to capitalise on the region's influx of holidaymakers.
"We have six race meetings over two weeks, starting Monday, " Monigatti said.
"The main kids' activities start on Wednesday though. We have lots of family-orientated activities on track as well as good racing.
"We have a magician on one night and we have our junior handler of the day at each race meet which is when eight kids get selected out to actually walk around with the greyhounds to the boxes at the start of the race which is a great experience for them and something you don't normally get the opportunity to do.
"That's open for four to 12 year olds with parental supervision."
Monigatti said the club was hopeful of attracting bumper holiday crowds through the gates.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.