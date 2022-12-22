Answers: 1. Koroit's Connor Byrne; 2. Katie O'Keefe; 3. Six; 4. Allansford-Panmure; 5. South Warrnambool; 6. Matthew Dumesny; 7. Four; 8. Terang; 9. Brisbane and Sydney; 10. Maeve Plouffe; 11. Heytesbury Rebels; 12. Goldern Boi; 13. Port Fairy; 14. Six; 15. Achilles injury; 16. Eddie Betts; 17. 3000m steeplechase; 18. GWS Giants; 19. David Mills; 20. Koroit, South Warrnambool, Merrivale, Old Collegians; 21. Port Adelaide; 22. Brierly-Christ Church; 23. Mick Phillips; 24. Tennis; 25. Will Jamison; 26. Merrivale; 27. Northern Raiders; 28. Seven; 29. Queensland's Lachlan McHugh; 30. 29 years; 31. Mininera; 32. Terang Mortlake and Kolora-Noorat; 33. Carlton; 34. Third; 35. Kobi Chatfield; 36. Ninth; 37. Terang's Tyson Hay; 38. Broken finger; 39. Three; 40. Tom Boyd and Leon Cameron; 41. 500 games; 42. Nestles and Hawkesdale; 43. Four; 44. Woorndoo Mortlake; 45. 43 votes; 46. North Warrnambool's Seb Shiell; 47. Six; 48. Archie Thompson; 49. Ben Threlfall; 50. East Warrnambool.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.