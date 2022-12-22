Who kicked the first goal of the Hampden league senior grand final?



Which Warrnambool Mermaids player won the Big V best in finals award?



Ciaron Maher won the Grand Annual Steeplechase with Herberite this year. How many times has the trainer won this race?

What club won the Sungold Twenty20 Cup?

Youngster Joel King was in the mix for Auskicker of the Year. Which club does King hail from?



Which sprintcar driver won the opening 2022 event - the Victorian titles - at Premier Speedway on New Year's Day?

Rod "Grumpy" Maher scored a hole-in-one at Port Fairy in January. How many times has Maher achieved this feat?



What lawn bowls club forfeited games over COVID-19 vaccination concerns earlier this year?

Lewis Taylor, who will return to Terang Mortlake in 2023, played 124 AFL games for which two clubs?

Who was crowned the first Warrnambool Women's Classic winner in the Melbourne to Warrnambool?

Which club won South West Cricket's 2021-22 division one grand final?

Kolora-Noorat footballer Tom McKenzie took up art after suffering through the effects of Bell's Palsy. What alias does McKenzie create his work under?

Where do basketballers Poppy Myers and Eve Covey, who represented Vic Country at the U16 national championships, hail from?

A Portland runner was suspended from official duties for how many weeks after swinging a Warrnambool player to the ground?

Russells Creek netballer Marino Vickers suffered what season-ending injury in round one?

Which former AFL player pulled on the jumper for Branxholme Wallacedale as part of the inaugural Carlton Draft?

Timboon's Emily Morden represented Australia at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships in Cali, Colombia in what event?

Port Fairy's Toby McMullin went to which club in the AFL draft?

Who finished up as Premier Speedway's general manager after 15 years in April?

Which four Hampden and Warrnambool and District clubs contested games on Good Friday?

Garvoc export Maria Moloney moved to which AFLW expansion team?

Mark Murphy was named the Renegades Recruit for 2022. What WDCA club does Murphy play for?

Which Dennington footballer brought up 300 senior games before retiring after sustaining an injury in his milestone match?

Hawkesdale-raised Eloise Swarbrick plays what sport at a NCAA division one level in the US?

Who coached Hampden league's open association netball squad this year?

Allansford vice captain Georgia Martin moved to which rival club at the end of the 2022 season?

Which Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club earned promotion from division two to one for the 2022-23 season?

Cobden's Michael Koroneos kicked how many goals on senior debut?

Who won the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic?

Cavendish was crowned South West District senior premiers. How long did the Bloods wait between flags?

What league celebrated its 100th anniversary?

Which two football netball clubs raised the idea of a merger with its members this year?

New Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe signed with the club after coaching which VFL program?

Warrnambool-born jockey Teo Nugent finished fourth in the 2021 Melbourne Cup. Where did he finish in 2022?

Which Russells Creek junior footballer designed the club's indigenous jumper this season?

Koroit's Ben Goodall celebrated what number premiership this year?

Which south-west cricketer earned selection in Cricket Australia's national deaf squad?

South Warrnambool forward Ricky Henderson suffered what injury ahead of finals?

Warrnambool-raised gymnastics coach Jessica Mason went to her first Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. How many individual gold medals did Australia's women's gymnastic team win?

Which former AFL player and AFL coach attended a Worksafe Country game at North Warrnambool?

Netballer Lauren Hockley celebrated what milestone for Portland?

Which two women's cricket teams played the first match under lights at Reid Oval?

How many AFL grand final appearances did it take for Cobden's Gary Rohan to win a premiership?

Which south-west football netball club was the first to forfeit games this season due to COVID-19 concerns?

Nirranda's Jo Couch won the Wilma Wallace medal in a landslide victory. How many votes out of a possible 54 did Couch receive?

Which under 18.5 Hampden league captain took home the Judd Cup?

The 2022-23 WDCA season suffered unprecedented weather delays. How many division one matches got washed out in the first 11 rounds?

Which former Socceroo ran a skills session in Warrnambool?

Who won the Brebner Cup as the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's top player?