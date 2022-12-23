The likes of Greeves, Lord, Couch, Joyce, Backhouse, Finch and Olympic triple jumper Mick McGrath gravitated to Geelong because of greater educational and sporting opportunities. Typical examples were Warrnambool region hurdlers John Chittick and Bob Joyce (Rebecca's father), who joined the Geelong Guild Athletic Club in the 1950s and subsequently gained selection in the Australian team for the Melbourne Olympic Games.